Winner Daniel Romanchuk of the US (L) embraces second placed Marcel Hug of Switzerland during the Men's Wheelchair race of the 2018 New York City Marathon, in New York, USA, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

(L-R) Tatyana McFadden of the United States, the 2nd place finisher, Manuela Schaer, winner from Switzerland and Lihong Zou of China raise their flags after the Women's Wheelchair race of the 2018 New York City Marathon, in New York, USA, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

First place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia crosses the finish line of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, with an un-official time of 02 hours, 06 minutes and 14 seconds, in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

First place Women's finisher Mary Keitany of Kenya holds up Kenya's flag at the finish line of 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, in Central Park, New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A runner holds his participation medal in his mouth after running in the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Runners approach the finish line at the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Runners finish the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The New York City Marathon broke the world record on Sunday with 52,812 runners reaching the finish line, surpassing the previous record of 51,394 in the 2016 edition, the organization announced Monday.

In a statement, the organization thanked the New York City Police Department for their collaboration, honoring it for "putting into service the world's largest marathon", with a ceremony where the professional winners of this year's race attended.