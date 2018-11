New York Knicks Tim Hardaway Jr. (R) shoots past defending Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown (L) of France during the second half at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown (R) shoots past defending New York Knicks Mario Hezonja (L) of Croatia steals the ball during the first quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (2-L) takes a shot past defending New York Knicks Emmanuel Mudiay (L) of Congo and Mario Hezonja (R) of Croatia during the first quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics Terry Rozier III (C) shoots past defending New York Knicks Mitchell Robinson (L) And Trey Burke (R) during the second half at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics Marcus Morris (C) fouls New York Knicks Trey Burke (L) as the Celtics Jaylen Brown (R) defends during the second half at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The New York Knicks' Trey Burke on Wednesday ended his team's six consecutive loss streak by leading his team to victory over the Boston Celtics 117-109 with a double-double of 29 points and 11 assists, at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Knicks (5-14), are now placed at the last position in the Atlantic Division standings.