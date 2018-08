New Zealand's Waisake Naholo (C) is tackled by Australia's Dane Haylett-Petty (L) and Bernard Foley (R) in the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup rugby union series at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

An All Blacks supporter cheers during the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup rugby union series between Australia and New Zealand at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Australia's Michael Hooper (C-L) is tackled by New Zealand's Owen Franks and Aaron Smith during the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup rugby union series, a contest played at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 18 August 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

New Zealand got off to a slow start on Saturday night in the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup rugby union series, but it put on dominant display in the second half to cruise to a 38-13 victory.

The All Blacks ran in six tries to just one for the Wallabies at Stadium Australia in Sydney.