Ardie Savea of New Zealand is tackled by David Pocock of Australia during the second Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER MEECHAM

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand dives under the posts to score one of his four tries against Australia during the second Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER MEECHAM

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand breaks up the middle to score one of his four tries against Australia during the second Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER MEECHAM

New Zealand outclassed Australia for the second straight time in the 2018 Bledisloe Cup rugby union series, winning 40-12 here Saturday at Eden Park.

With their emphatic victory, the All Blacks backed up their 38-13 win on Aug. 18 at Stadium Australia in Sydney and stretched their run as Cup holders to a record 16 years.