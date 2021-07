Will Jordan of the All Blacks scores his second try during the Tri Nations rugby match between the Argentina Pumas and New Zealand All Blacks at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, 28 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

All Blacks perform the Haka before the Tri Nations rugby match between the Argentina Pumas and New Zealand All Blacks at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, 28 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN PATEMAN EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The All Blacks line up before the the Tri Nations rugby match between the Argentina Pumas and New Zealand All Blacks at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, 28 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Rugby on Wednesday announced a six-year sponsorship deal with petrochemical conglomerate Ineos, despite protest from environmental groups such as Greenpeace.

From 2022, the Ineos logo will appear on the uniforms of the All Blacks and six other national rugby teams, governing body New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said in a statement.