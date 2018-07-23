Scott Curry (R) of New Zealand in action against Richard de Carpenter (L) of England during the Rugby World Cup Sevens Championship Final match between New Zealand and England in San Francisco, California, USA, Jul 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA DAVEY

New Zealand players celebrate with a haka dance after winning their final match against England in the Men's Rugby World Cup Sevens Championship Final in San Francisco, California USA, Jul 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY AVELAR

New Zealand won the Rugby World Cup Sevens final on Sunday, defeating England 33-12 in San Francisco.

The All Blacks Sevens outscored England five tries to two to win back-to-back titles following their triumph in Russia in 2013.