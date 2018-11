Slovenian Alexander Ceferin became officially the only candidate for the UEFA presidency ahead of the elections that are scheduled for Feb. 7, 2019 in Rome, according to an online statement released by the European governing body Thursday.

Ceferin, 51, a relative newcomer to the world of soccer, has been the president of the Union of European Football Associations since Sep. 14, 2016, succeeding the banned former president, Michel Platini of France.