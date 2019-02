A new species of ant discovered in the Arabian Peninsula that has been named after Egypt and Liverpool talisman Mo Salah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/handout by King Saud University

A new species of ant discovered in the Arabian Peninsula that has been named after Egypt and Liverpool talisman Mo Salah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/handout by King Saud University

A taxonomy professor told EFE on Thursday that he named his newly-discovered ant from the Arabian Peninsula after the Liverpool and Egypt talisman Mo Salah as a way to honor the international soccer star.

Mostafa Sharaf of Egypt, a professor at King Saud University in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, has officially registered the new species as Meranoplus mosalahi and said that both the ant and the man have many qualities in common, as both are small, hairy and strong.