Brazil's Richarlison (R) scores against Peru's Pedro Gallese (C) during the Copa America group A soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Neymar Jr. (C) celebrates after scoring against Peru during the Copa America group A soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Neymar Jr. looks on during the Copa America group A soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Neymar Jr. controls the ball against Peru during the Copa America group A soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil thrashed Peru 4-0 with goals by Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison on matchday two of Copa America 2021 Group B at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

The Canarinha have been unstoppable in the tournament with six points after two matches, while the Blanquirroja fell to the bottom of the group after their first-game loss.