Marquinhos (L) of Brazil disputes a ball with Denis Omar Pineda Torres of El Salvador on Sep. 11, 2018, during a friendly match between Brazil and El Salvador at the FedEx Field stadium in Landover, USA. EFE / Shawn Thew

Eder Militao (L) of Brazil in action against Alexander Mendoza (R) of El Salvador on Sep. 11, 2018, during a friendly match between Brazil and El Salvador at the FedEx Field in Landover, USA. EFE / Shawn Thew

Willian (L) of Brazil in action against Dustin Clifman Corea (R) of El Salvador on Sep. 11, 2018, during a friendly match between Brazil and El Salvador at the FedEx Field in Landover, USA. EFE / Shawn Thew

Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Richarlison - who scored a brace - shined on Tuesday as Brazil crushed El Salvador 5-0 in a soccer friendly in Landover, United States.

Neymar opened by scoring on a penalty in the 4th minute, apart from making two assists and stamping his authority as captain.