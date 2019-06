Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar participates in a training session at the Granja Comary, in Tersopolis, Brazil, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Neymar has deleted a video from his Instagram account to defend himself against rape accusations after police investigated him for publishing intimate images of his alleged victim.

The Brazilian soccer star posted a video on Saturday in which he revealed messages he exchanged between March and May with the woman and intimate photos of her.