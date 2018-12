Paris Saint Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel talks during a press conference at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

PSG Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Red Star Belgrade in a UEFA Champions League match held in Belgrade, Serbia, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ Srdjan Suki

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar has traveled to Brazil, where he will spend the Christmas holidays with the permission of the French powerhouse, coach Thomas Tuchel revealed on Friday.

The former Barcelona forward was on the sideline during PSG's 2-1 win over US Orleans in the Coupe de la Ligue round of 16 on Dec. 18 and will miss Saturday's Ligue 1 game against Nantes.