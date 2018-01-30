Paris Saint Germain Neymar Jr reacts after being tackled during the French League 1 soccer match between Montpellier HSC and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Jan 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris Saint Germain Neymar Jr shoots a penalty during the French League 1 soccer match between Montpellier HSC and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Jan 27 2018. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris Saint Germain Neymar Jr celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French League 1 soccer match between Montpellier HSC and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Jan 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Brazilian forward Neymar Junior, the star of Paris Saint Germain, boasts a formidable statistic when playing home at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium: until now, he has scored on average one goal every 74 minutes, according to a statistic posted Tuesday on France's Ligue 1 website.

An in-depth analysis highlighting the 23rd week of the French soccer championship showed a substantial progression in Neymar's output in recent weeks, leading him to the top of the league's scoreboard, where he stands in second place with 17 goals and 11 assists.