Brazilian forward Neymar Junior, the star of Paris Saint Germain, boasts a formidable statistic when playing home at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium: until now, he has scored on average one goal every 74 minutes, according to a statistic posted Tuesday on France's Ligue 1 website.
An in-depth analysis highlighting the 23rd week of the French soccer championship showed a substantial progression in Neymar's output in recent weeks, leading him to the top of the league's scoreboard, where he stands in second place with 17 goals and 11 assists.