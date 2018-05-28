Brazilian national team striker Neymar on Sunday admitted that he is not yet 100 percent game-ready after the injury that has kept him off the pitch for nearly three months, but he said that there is still enough time for him to fully recover before next month's World Cup in Russia.

"I'm not 100 percent ready yet," the PSG striker said in a press conference ahead of the Brazilian team's trip to London on Sunday. "But time will remedy that. I'm taking it easy. We are still a few days away from the first (World Cup) match and I'll be more certain by then."