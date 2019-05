Brazilian superstar forward Neymar arrives by helicopter on May 25, 2019, at the Granja Comary, the training center of the Brazilian national soccer team in Teresopolis, Brazil, ahead of the Copa America tournament. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Brazilian superstar forward Neymar greets fans after arriving by helicopter on May 25, 2019, at the Granja Comary, the training center of the Brazilian national soccer team in Teresopolis, Brazil, ahead of the Copa America tournament. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Neymar, the captain of Brazil's national soccer team, joined his teammates on Saturday to start preparations for the Copa America soccer tournament.

His club team, Paris Saint-Germain, had given him permission to travel to his homeland before season's end, since a suspension had made him ineligible for champion PSG's final Ligue 1 game on Friday night (a 3-1 loss to Reims).