Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr. reacts during the Coupe de France soccer final match against Stade Rennais at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr (R) speaks with Tomas Koubek (L) goalkeeper of Stade Rennes during their Coupe de France soccer final match at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, Apr. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Neymar Jr.'s temper has put him into a series of bad situations so far this year, with the latest incident likely to result in a new suspension for the Paris Saint-Germain winger after he attacked a fan following his side's defeat by Stade Rennais FC in the Coupe de France final on the weekend.

After being sidelined for a long stretch this season due to his foot injury, the Brazilian star also watched his French side's loss in the Champions League to England's Manchester United.