An exterior view on June 2, 2019, of the 6th Precinct for the Defense of Women in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where a young woman filed a criminal complaint alleging that soccer star Neymar, who is practicing with the national team ahead of the Copa America, raped her in Paris. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

An exterior view on June 2, 2019, of the 6th Precinct for the Defense of Women in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where a young woman filed a criminal complaint alleging that soccer star Neymar, who is practicing with the national team ahead of the Copa America, raped her in Paris. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Star forward Neymar (center-back) arrives with teammates Dani Alves (L) and Thiago Silva (R) for the Brazilian national soccer team's practice on June 2, 2019, at the Granja Comary complex in Teresopolis, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian forward Neymar, who is practicing with the national team on Sunday ahead of the Copa America, is the latest soccer star to be accused of rape, joining a group that includes one of his heroes, Robinho, who was convicted of sexual assault, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, a member of Juventus.

Neymar arrived on Sunday at the Granja Comary training complex in Teresopolis, a city located 98 kilometers (about 61 miles) from Rio de Janeiro, by helicopter.