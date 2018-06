Brazil's Roberto Firmino (2-L) scores the 2-0 lead during the international friendly match between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (L) in action with Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko (R) during the international friendly match between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring the 1-0 lead during the international friendly match between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Making his first appearance after three months on the sidelines with a foot injury, Neymar on Sunday put a smile on the faces of Brazilian fans by leading the Seleçao to a 2-0 friendly win over Croatia, in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Neymar, who was inserted in the second half, proved to be decisive for the five-time world champions, as the team had not been able to fire even a single shot on target during the opening 45 minutes.