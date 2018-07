Mexico fans cheer during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Brazil's Neymar (back L) assists teammate Roberto Firmino (2-R) to score the 2-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Brazil's Neymar (R) scores the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Brazil's Neymar (top) celebrates with teammate Paulinho after scoring the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, on July 2, 2018. EPA-EFe/WALLACE WOON

Brazil star Neymar Jr on Monday scored one goal and started the play that led to the second in his team's 2-0 win over Mexico in the last-16 round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

This is the seventh World Cup in a row that Brazil advances to the quarterfinals - this time thanks to Neymar, who is looking to earn a place in history by leading his national team to the title after a disastrous 7-1 loss to Germany in 2014.