Christopher Nkunku (R) of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring during a French Ligue 1 soccer match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier

Brazilian superstar forward Neymar Jr. was the big star Saturday for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a brace to lead his side to a 3-0 away win over Nice and its eighth victory in as many matches in the Ligue 1 season.

Neymar opened the scoring 22 minutes into the game at Allianz Riviera on a remarkable right-footed shot from outside the box.