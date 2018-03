A nun waits to get an autograph from Brazilian striker Neymar outside the Mater Dei hospital in Belo Horizonte on March 4, 2018. Neymar underwent foot surgery on March 3 after being injured during a match. EFE-EPA/ Paulo Fonseca

Brazilian soccer great Neymar was released from the Mater Dei Hospital in Belo Horizonte about 10 am on Sunday, traveling by helicopter to the Pampulha airport, where he boarded a plane for Rio de Janeiro to spend the first phase of his post-surgery recovery, official sources said.

Neymar was released after undergoing an operation on Saturday morning to repair a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot.