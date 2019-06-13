Brazil head coach Tite (C-R) speaks with players during a training session at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view shows the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's soccer team is set to host the 14th Copa America.

The national team will begin by playing Bolivia in the inaugural match of the tournament, with a set objective: to prove the side is still a favorite for the title, even without Neymar Jr.