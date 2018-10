Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler celebrates after scoring a goal during a French Ligue 1 soccer match against Amiens in Paris, France, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during a French Ligue 1 soccer match against Amiens in Paris, France, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Paris Saint Germain's Adrien Rabiot (right) celebrates with teammate Angel Di Maria after scoring a goal during a French Ligue 1 soccer match against Amiens in Paris, France, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos (R) celebrates with teammate Angel Di Maria after scoring a goal during a French Ligue 1 soccer match against Amiens in Paris, France, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ian Langsdon

Paris Saint-Germain routed Amiens 5-0 here Saturday for its 10th straight win at the start of the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season.

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel opted to rest Neymar ahead of the team's Champions League group-stage match against Napoli; he also decided not to use Brazilian defender Thiago Silva or Belgian right back Thomas Meunier.