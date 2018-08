Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani (L) in action against Angers' Angelo Fulgini (R) during a French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Angers at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Angers' Ismael Traore (R) and Vincent Manceau (C) during a French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Angers at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action (R) against Angers' Mateo Pavlovic (L) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Angers at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, on Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Superstars Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. all scored goals on Saturday in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 home victory over Angers in the third round of the French league.

The defending Ligue 1 champions got their third straight win under new head coach Thomas Tuchel and currently are alone in first place in the standings with nine points.