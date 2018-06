Brazilian striker Neymar said Friday said that he is the "world's best player," given that Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are "from another planet."

"Modesty aside, I think that I am the world's best player," Neymar quipped in an exchange with the hosts of Desimpedidos, a Brazilian YouTube channel. "Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are from another planet, so I'm No. 1."