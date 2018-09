Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar Jr. (center) in action during a Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Angers at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Brazilian national soccer team head coach Tite has named Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar Jr. as his squad's full-time captain ahead of Friday night's friendly against the United States in New Jersey.

Neymar had previously served as Brazil's captain at the 2016 Rio Olympics but relinquished that responsibility after the squad won the goal medal.