Dani Alves (C) of Paris Saint Germain celebrates with teammates Neymar (L) and Layvin Kurzawa (R) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, on Nov. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Neymar Jr needed to step out of the shadow cast by Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, according to Neymar's teammate Dani Alves in an interview released by FIFA on Monday.

Brazilian forward Neymar left Barça in August 2017 to join the French side in a world record deal exceeding $200 million.