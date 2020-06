Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr (L) and Saint-Etienne's Franck Honorat (R) in action during the French Ligue Cup quarter final soccer match between PSG and Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILEYOAN VALAT

Brazil forward Neymar Jr. has been ordered to pay back 6.7 million euros ($7.5m) of the 20.75 million euros he received as a signing bonus when he renewed his contract with FC Barcelona in 2016.