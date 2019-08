Paris Saint Germain player Neymar Jr (C) attends a training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex near Paris, France, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel talks during a press conference at the Camp des Loges sports complex near Paris, France, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint Germain player Neymar Jr (C) attends a training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex near Paris, France, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Neymar has been left out of Paris Saint Germain’s squad for the Nimes Ligue 1 clash amid advacned talks about his departure, according to sporting director Leonardo Araujo.

"Talks are more advanced than before," Leonardo said during an informal meeting with journalists, without providing more details about the negotiations.