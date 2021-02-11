Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. will be sidelined for around four weeks with an injury to his left adductor muscle, the club announced Thursday.
Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain lies injured on the pitch during the Coupe de France round of 32 soccer match between SM Caen and PSG in Caen, north western France, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Neymar Jr (C) of Paris Saint Germain lies injured on the pitch during the Coupe de France round of 32 soccer match between SM Caen and PSG in Caen, north western France, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Steve Yago of Caen and Neymar (R) of Paris Saint Germain in action during the Coupe de France round of 32 soccer match between SM Caen and PSG in Caen, north western France, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
