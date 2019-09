Paris Saint Germain's Neymar celebrates scoring the 1-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and PSG at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Neymar Jr. has said that his relationship with Paris Saint Germain’s supporters has improved, following last summer’s fall out, and vowed to give his all to the French side.

The Brazilian forward has been decisive in three of the last four Ligue 1 games, helping the title holders to stay atop the French top-flight league’s standings after eight matches.