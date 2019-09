Paris Saint Germain player Neymar Jr attends a training session at the Ooredoo training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, outside Paris, France, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Neymar gave a statement to the police on Tuesday over accusations he allegedly attacked a Stade Rennais F.C. fan, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

The Bobigny district attorney office led the investigation into the incident which reportedly took place after the French Cup final, as the Brazilian was on his way, alongside his teammates, to collect their silver medals on 27 April.