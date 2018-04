Brazilian soccer player Neymar, a forward with Paris Saint-Germain, participates in a promotional event for the Chinese electronic products company TCL in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE file/Sebastião Moreira

Paris Saint Germain on Sunday confirmed that Brazil star Neymar Jr. has been recovering well from a broken foot at his home near Rio de Janeiro, and added that he may continue recuperating in France in the near future.

PSG issued the statement after Neymar underwent a medical examination in Brazil to evaluate the recovery of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot, which was broken on Feb. 25 during a match against Marseille and required surgery.