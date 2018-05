Brazilian superstar forward Neymar Jr. resumed rehabilitation work here Saturday at Paris Saint-Germain's training facilities and could play for the Ligue 1 side in its last match of the season on May 19, less than a month before Brazil's first contest at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Images on PSG's Web site show the former FC Barcelona player, who broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot during a Feb. 25 match against Marseille, lifting weights and doing other rehab work.