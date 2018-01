Brazilian players Ronaldinho Gaucho (L), and Neymar (R), participate during a training session at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 23, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

Neymar, the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star and Brazilian national soccer team member, said the legacy of Ronaldinho Gaucho, who plans to retire this year, will not be easily eclipsed.

"It is an honor to be a part of your history. I will always remember your joy on the field. Your legacy will not be easily surpassed in the art of soccer," Neymar said in an Instagram post.