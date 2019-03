Brazilian soccer icon Neymar enjoys one of the samba schools' parades during Carnival on March 4, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Businessmen Neymar da Silva dos Santos, the father of Paris Saint-Germain's iconic striker, said that his son intends to remain with the French club and renew his contract there.

In an interview published on Monday by the UOL Esporte Web site, Neymar's father also said that "the dives" the Brazilian national team forward takes on the pitch are a defense mechanism.