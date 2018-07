Brazilian superstar Neymar's mother, Nadine Gonçalves, on Tuesday dove head first into the controversy surrounding her son in the wake of an ad in which he admitted that he sometimes exaggerated his reactions after being fouled at the World Cup.

Gonçalves told her son in an Instagram post that the people who were trying to bring him down were "a minority compared to the people who love you and really know what's in your heart."