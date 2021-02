Kylian Mbappe (L) of Paris Saint-Germain and Ruben Aguilar (R) of Monaco in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco in Paris, France, 21 February 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain warms up for the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco in Paris, France, 21 February 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director Leonardo on Thursday said Neymar Jr.’s contract renewal was on track and although less progress had been made in the club’s attempts to hang onto 22-year-old star Kylian Mbappé, ongoing talks with the player were edging toward a decision.