Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. trains with his team at Arsenal's London Colney training ground in London, United Kingdom, on Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

Brazilian superstar forward Neymar Jr. said on social media that the groin injury he suffered in the first few minutes of a friendly against Cameroon was not serious.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was visibly in pain when he left the field at Stadium MK outside London before the 10-minute mark of Tuesday's game, which Brazil won 1-0.