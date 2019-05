Retired soccer player Zé Roberto speaks during an interview with EFE on May 3, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in which he said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward Neymar should be stripped of his title as captain of the Brazilian national team after he appeared to hit a fan following the Coupe de France final on April 27. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Retired soccer player Zé Roberto speaks during an interview with EFE on May 3, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in which he said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward Neymar should be stripped of his title as captain of the Brazilian national team after he appeared to hit a fan following the Coupe de France final on April 27. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Retired soccer player Zé Roberto speaks during an interview with EFE on May 3, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in which he said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward Neymar should be stripped of his title as captain of the Brazilian national team after he appeared to hit a fan following the Coupe de France final on April 27. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Former soccer player Zé Roberto has called for superstar Neymar to be stripped of his title as captain of Brazil's national team after he appeared to hit a fan after the Coupe de France final last month.

"I think not calling him up for the Copa America would be a mistake because he's the team's top player, but I think punishing him by stripping him of his title as captain is the best option," the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player said in an interview with EFE.