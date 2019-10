Neymar Jr. of Brazil walks out on the pitch before the international friendly match between Brazil and Senegal at the National Stadium in Singapore, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Paris Saint Germain’s star Neymar will be sidelined for four weeks with a hamstring injury, the French club announced on Monday.

The Brazilian player underwent medical tests that revealed he sustained a Grade 2 injury to his left hamstring while on international duty.