Paris Saint Germain's soccer player Neymar Jr. attends the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal 2018 surfing event at Praia dos Super Tubos in Peniche, Portugal, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Paris Saint Germain's Brazilian star Neymar on Thursday arrived in the coastal western Portuguese municipality of Peniche to support his friend and fellow Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina, who competes in the ASP World Tour's MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal.

The former Barcelona player posted to his social media accounts a photo with Medina, the 2014 world champion.