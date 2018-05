Brazilian soccer player Neymar, striker at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), participates in a promotional event of the Chinese electronic products company TCL in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE file/Sebastião Moreira

Paris Saint Germain's head coach Unai Emery during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star, Neymar, who returned to the French capital to continue his recovery from a foot injury, is set to attend the team's French Cup final clash against third-tier Les Herbiers, PSG coach Unai Emery announced on Monday.

Neymar broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot on Feb. 25 during a match against Marseille and required surgery.