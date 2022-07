Neymar Jr of Brazil reacts during an International friendly soccer match between Japan and Brazil at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 06 June 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Neymar of Brazil during a press conference in Singapore, 09 October 2019. EFE/EPA/WALLACE WOON

Neymar Jr will stand trial in October on charges of fraud relating to his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to FC Barcelona nine years ago.