Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain reacts after a shock during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is expected to miss the rest of this season as it will take up to three months to recover from a surgery on his right foot, according to the Brazilian national team doctor on Thursday.

Speaking to Brazilian media outlets upon his arrival in Rio de Janiero from Paris, Rodrigo Lasmar said he will operate on Saturday to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in the 26-year-old's right foot in Brazil.