Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr (C) arrives at Pavillon Cambon to celebrate his birthday in Paris, France, Feb 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr (R) and his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine (L) arrive at Pavillon Cambon to celebrate his birthday in Paris, France, Feb 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Brazilian forward Neymar turned 26 on Monday, just 10 days before the anticipated first leg of the Champions League's last 16 between his team, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward, whose transfer from Barcelona to PSG was the most expensive deal in soccer history, held an extravagant birthday party on Sunday night to which he invited more than 150 people.