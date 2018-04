Neymar Jr (C) of Paris Saint Germain reacts after a shock during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Neymar Jr., out with a broken foot since February, will be ready to play at the World Cup in Russia, Brazil's team doctor said on Friday.

Rodrigo Lasmar carried out the surgery on the Paris Saint-Germain player, who broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot on Feb. 25 during a match against Marseille.