Brazil's Neymar (2-L) reacts next to Brazil's head coach Tite (L) during a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Qatar at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazil's Neymar reacts during a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Qatar at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Thursday that forward Neymar Jr. will not take part in the 2019 Copa America due to a ligament rupture in his right ankle.

Neymar sustained the injury on Wednesday night during a friendly match between Brazil and Qatar at the Mane Garrincha stadium in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, and left the stadium on crutches.