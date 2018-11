Oakland Raiders and Patriots Cheer leaders perform on the pitch during their NFL game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE NUNEZ

The NFL has moved the upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams from the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to Los Angeles due to the poor condition of the Azteca field, the organization said on Tuesday.

The game will now take place at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, home of the Rams.