The Dallas Cowboys stand during the national anthem before the preseason NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

(FILE) - San Francisco 49ers back-up quarterback Colin Kaepernick (C), San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (L), and San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (R) take a knee during the US national anthem before the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Oct. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G MABANGLO

The San Francisco 49ers stand during the national anthem before the preseason NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Aug.9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Several players from the National Football League on Thursday defied the president of the United States by staging silent protests during the national anthem on the first day of preseason.

In a repeat of scenes from last season, many players demonstrated against social injustice and police brutality against African Americans by kneeling, raising their fists, sitting on the bench or remaining in the locker room rather than standing during the national anthem.